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This is not a medical device. This software is not approved, cleared, or certified by any medical regulatory authority. It is provided as-is for personal, educational, and experimental use only. This application should not be relied upon in emergency or life-threatening situations. Users should consult with qualified healthcare professionals and certified speech-language pathologists for proper AAC assessment and device recommendations. Use at your own risk. The developer assumes no liability for any consequences of using this software. Developed by . Source code