This is not a medical device. This software is not
approved, cleared, or certified by any medical regulatory
authority. It is provided as-is for personal, educational,
and experimental use only. This application should not be
relied upon in emergency or life-threatening situations.
Users should consult with qualified healthcare professionals
and certified speech-language pathologists for proper AAC
assessment and device recommendations. Use at your own risk.
The developer assumes no liability for any consequences of
using this software. Developed by
Turi Scandurra.
Source code
Speech Settings
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